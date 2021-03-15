Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Lacey for sharing some pictures today of your favorite chickens with us.
Lacey’s lavender chicken. Her name is Lily.
This one is Phoenix. She’s her little baby.
Rhode Island Red Rooster. His name is Chuck Norris.
Thank you again Lacey!
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
