Meet My Chicken Monday

Today I am featuring some baby ducklings that I saw at the Rt. 3 Tractor Supply.
How cute are these babies. All the other bins were sold out. Baby chicks and baby ducks sell out so fast.
This little one is showing it’s fluffy butt. haha
Too cute!
Want your chickens or other farm animals to be featured???
Send pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
