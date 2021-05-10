Thank you so much to Curtis for sharing with us today for “Meet My Chicken Monday”.
Curtis is a long time listener of WFLS. He has the radio on 24/7. He keeps one on in his garage and another radio in the barn for his flock. His chickens love listening. They especially enjoy stories of other chickens. They probably think mine are extra spoiled. (Which they are…haha)
Curtis has a total of 28 hens and 3 roosters. Plus 22 new pullets that will eventually lay green and blue eggs. They are about a month old. Curtis lets his flock free range half the day but under supervision of course.
Curtis shared with me that my chickens keep the hometown feel on WFLS. Thank you! I appreciate your kind words!
