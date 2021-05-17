      Weather Alert

Meet My Chicken Monday

May 17, 2021 @ 6:00am

Thank you Melissa for sharing chickens with us today!  One of her hens went broody and hatched some little babies.

The babies are soooo cute!!!

 

Do you or a friend have chickens?  Do you want your chickens featured for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?

Send pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

