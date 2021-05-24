Thank you Stacy for sharing your chickens with us today.
She has such pretty chickens.
Cute little babies!
You can tell this chickens has been digging in something. It’s beak is all a mess. haha
Do you or a friend have chickens? Do you want your chickens featured for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?
Send pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!