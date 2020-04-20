Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Michelle for sharing some of your new chickens with us today.
Say hello to Stella & Velma! They are Appenzeller Spitzhauben chickens, or as Michelle likes to call them – neurotic road runners!
She loves how their feathers make little hearts! They are so fun to watch and they are little cuddle bugs – when you can catch them!
They’re her newest additions to her “Chick Inn” after the passing of their beloved chicken Pearl. Her family couldn’t be happier to own this breed!
Chickens are just the best! Are you new to chickens? Or have had chickens for a long time?
