Thank you to Brittany for sharing her chicken Darla with us today. Darla is an Easter Egger chicken just like my Buttercup and Pippi. Her feathers are gorgeous.
Darla is 6 months old. If she hasn’t yet she should be laying eggs soon.
Brittany has about 18 chickens total. She has a mix of ISA browns, Oliver eggers, Delaware, and barred rocks!
Thanks again for sharing with us today!
Do you or a friend have chickens? Do you want your chickens featured for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?
Send pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!