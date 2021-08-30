      Weather Alert

Meet My Chicken Monday

Aug 30, 2021 @ 6:00am

Thank you to Brittany for sharing her chicken Darla with us today.  Darla is an Easter Egger chicken just like my Buttercup and Pippi.  Her feathers are gorgeous.

Darla is 6 months old.  If she hasn’t yet she should be laying eggs soon.

Brittany has about 18 chickens total.  She has a mix of ISA browns, Oliver eggers, Delaware, and barred rocks!

Thanks again for sharing with us today!

Do you or a friend have chickens?  Do you want your chickens featured for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?

Send pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook.  Like and Follow us!

