Meet My Chicken Monday

Sep 13, 2021 @ 6:00am

Thank you so much to Erika from Running Creek Farm for sharing some of her flock with us today.

Say hello to Fabio.  He is a Maran rooster.  He’s her only rooster and he loves all his ladies on his farm.  He protects all the chickens and ducks.

Erika has a farm stand on her farm in Nokesville that’s open daily.  Monday-Friday from Noon to 7pm and Saturday & Sunday from 10am-7pm.

There’s all sorts of local handmade goodies including fresh garden veggies and of course chicken and duck eggs.

Fresh eggs…

Thanks again for sharing with us today!

Do you or a friend have chickens?  Do you want your chickens featured for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?

Send pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook.  Like and Follow us!

