Thank you so much to Erika from Running Creek Farm for sharing some of her flock with us today.
Say hello to Fabio. He is a Maran rooster. He’s her only rooster and he loves all his ladies on his farm. He protects all the chickens and ducks.
Erika has a farm stand on her farm in Nokesville that’s open daily. Monday-Friday from Noon to 7pm and Saturday & Sunday from 10am-7pm.
There’s all sorts of local handmade goodies including fresh garden veggies and of course chicken and duck eggs.
Fresh eggs…
Thanks again for sharing with us today!
Do you or a friend have chickens? Do you want your chickens featured for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?
Send pictures with their names and descriptions to [email protected]
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!