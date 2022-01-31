Guess what’s back for you? Meet My Chicken Monday! If you want your chickens to be featured get all the info on the bottom of this blog post.
Thank you so much to Daniel from Stafford for reaching out so his Rooster could be featured.
Chicken Old Blue is a big rooster, he’s basically a small Turkey with Blueish gray feathers (hence his name Blue). Old Blue protects 7 hens in his flock. The chicken coop is called the Buck Hut. because there are deer antlers mounted to the coop.
He’s a very handsome Roo and does a good job keeping guard.
Thanks again Daniel for sharing with us today.
