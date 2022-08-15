93.3 WFLS 93.3 WFLS Logo
Today's New Country
12:00am - 5:00am

Meet My Chicken Monday

August 15, 2022 6:00AM EDT
Share

Thank you to Daniel from a Free Range Farm in Stafford for sharing these cuties with us today.  They will put a smile on your face!

Say hello to Shelby.  She is a Sapphire Gem Hen.  She’s also a new mom of 9 baby chicks.  So much cuteness!!!!!

They are adorable!

Thank you so much Daniel for sharing today.

Do you want your chickens featured for “Meet My Chicken Monday”?  Know someone with chickens?  Pass this info onto them.

Send pictures with their names and descriptions, funny stories to [email protected]

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock @CluckingFantastic (Buttercup, Grace, and Molly) on Instagram or Facebook.  Like and Follow us!

More about:
backyard chickens
chickens
chicks
fun
listeners pets
meet my chicken monday

Just Got Started Lovin YouJames Otto
2:21am
With A Woman You LoveJustin Moore
2:19am
Hillbilly LifestyleMinnie Murphy
2:14am
No Hard FeelingsOld Dominon
2:11am
Famous FriendsChris Young And Kane Brown
2:08am
View Full Playlist