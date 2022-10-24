It’s time for another Meet My Chicken Monday. Thank you to Nicole at Lake Anna Farmette for sharing her beautiful flock with us today. You can find her on TikTok and they are on Instagram at lkapoultryfarmette.

Here is their OG Buff Orpington, Betty.

Salmon Faverolle Lay pinkish eggs and have 5 toes.

Look at this cutie!

I love the kitty watching in the background.

Pretty chickens.

Poom Poom who is Nicole’s showgirl silkie aka her lap chicken.

This is their mascot Penelope who is their pet Turkey.

