Meet My Chicken Monday

You might remember Rachal from last year. Rachal and her family love their chickens so much that they decided they needed more feathered babies.
Meet the new little ladies…Annabelle, Mary Lou, Suzanna, and Virginia. They are their Southern Belles.
Their older chickens are doing great and now have a nice new coop (that Rachal’s husband built) that they have moved into.
The older coop (that was my original coop) will be for the new babies once they are able to move outside.
