Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much Julie from Seven Rising Studio for letting me share these pictures of her baby chicks with you today. I am part of a chicken group on Fbk and she posted these pictures in the group. I asked her if I could share with you because cute baby chicks in a floats in a pool is what the world needs right now.
Julie used barbie accessories and these pics turned out just so perfect. They are adorable!!!!
So cute!
Love it! This girl knows she’s fancy. ahahahaha
Also…these chickens are ready to go on tour for you.
Julie takes some really awesome pictures. I hope this made you smile today. It certainly did for me.
