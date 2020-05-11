      Weather Alert

Meet My Chicken Monday

May 11, 2020 @ 6:00am

Thank you so much Terry for sharing your little baby chicks with us today.  How precious are these little babies?

Say hello to Cinder-ella, Ginger-ale, Faith, Hope, & Love.

Is there anything cuter than baby chicks in cupcake wrappers?  I really don’t think so.  haha

WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook.  Like and Follow us!

