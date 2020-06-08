Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Bryan and his family for sharing their baby chicks with us today. They are a first time chicken family and they are in love. Bryan is in the process of building their chicken coop and can’t wait until it’s finished. They picked up these little cuties from Tractor Supply a few weeks ago.
Names are Captain Feathers(dark spot on beak) Iris, Hildegard, and Mrs. Peep.
They are enjoying some fresh air in the grass.
Oh my this picture is just precious! Don’t you think? I just love the little babies in the terra-cotta pot.
So cute!!!!
You have to keep them warm under the heat lamp.
