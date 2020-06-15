Thank you so much to Addy and her mom Emily for sharing their chickens with us today for “Meet My Chicken Monday”.
They have three chickens. Hattie, Nugget, and Biscuit! The “Chick-A-Lay” girls at The Shady Coop!
They ALL love their Chicken Mama Addy! What a sweet picture!!! I just love it!
Hattie loves taking family walks through the neighborhood on her leash. How awesome! My girls don’t like their chicken harness. haha
Biscuit loves to eat. I haven’t met a chicken yet that doesn’t like to eat. ahahaha
And then there is Nugget. Addy says that Nugget lays the prettiest blue eggs.
They seem to be really happy chickens. Thank you Addy for being a wonderful good chicken mama to your girls.
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!