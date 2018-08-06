On Saturday, I watched my niece and nephew for my sister. We had a fun day. One of our visits was at Tractor Supply in Fredericksburg to look at baby chicks. It’s Fall Chick Days right now. My niece loves my chickens and I knew she would love seeing little babies.

This little on reminded us of Buttercup. She has that angry look. haha

The little chicks loved Ellie. I love these cabinet carts the chicks are in. Much better than those tubs. It seems like it’s easier to take care of the chicks this way. And little visitors can be at eye level with the babies.

Here she is naming them. She said “Your name is now Fluffy Butt” and she giggled with joy. haha

So many cute little baby chicks.

The one in the front must be getting a lot of the food. haha

How would you like your chickens featured here and on air?

I want to see your chickens!!!! They can be famous.

Just send me chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie.Miller@alphamediausa.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!

Karlina & Ryan

Ellen G

Alyssa

Andrea & Kevin

Shanna

Emme (Video)

Ellen S

Tina

Cassie

Courtney

John

Crystol, Ryleigh and Faith

Champ & Laurie

Brandi

Tara & Lillyann

Karlina & Ryan

Melissa

Karen

Savannah

Lisa

Celebs that own Chickens

American Revolution Museum Chickens

Shannon

David

Nathan

Caitlyn

Kimberly

Natalie, Kira and Olivia

Wendy

Karlina

Beth

Stacy

Karlina

Nikki

Jessica and her daughters

Erin, Madilyn

Katie