Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to Deborah and Gordon of Marshall, Virginia for sharing their chickens with us today.
Of course their chickens have names…Twin 1 and Twin 2, Coco, Freckles, Little Red, Pepper, Copper, Tennessee (because her colors look like Tennessee whisky) and Poopie Butt. haha
They started raising chickens about three years ago and they love it! And they have plenty of space for their chickens to roam.
They haven’t named the new baby chicks yet because they want to wait until they have their full colors. They are so fluffy and sweet at that age. 🙂
Such a pretty boy…
Bailey the dog is not impressed with their new found love of chickens and won’t even look at them! haha
Do you or someone you know have chickens?
Send me your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
