Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Katie and her husband Russell for sharing their adorable flock with us today. They have four chickens that they got a little over three months ago. Katie shared with me that they had no idea how much they would fall in love with them. The chickens bring them so much joy and happiness. All of us chicken lovers can relate to that. They enjoy sharing their chickens with their Fairview Beach neighbors.
Katie is a huge Harry Potter fan (like a lot of us) and she decided to base the chickens names, coop, and yard around that theme. I love it!!!!
Molly (after Molly Weasly) is a Buff Orpington and is house Gryffindor. She is very loving and enjoys jumping on Katie for some petting and a little cuddling.
So sweet!
Pandora (whom we never saw in the movies) is named after Luna Lovegood’s mother and is house Ravenclaw. She is an Ameraucana aka Easter Egger and Katie is hoping for blue eggs from her. She also enjoys using Katie as a perch. (See above photo).
Mrs. Diggory is house Hufflepuff and Cedric Diggory’s mom. She is a Silver Laced Wyandotte and is definitely prim and proper. See the video down below of her dust-bathing.
How cute!
The Slytherin representative is a Black Australorp. She is named after Draco Malfoy’s mother, Narsissa. In the light her black feathers have some iridescent green in them which is very fitting for a pure blood Slytherin.
Here’s a video of the coop which is named Hagrid’s Hut and the yard. I love this video. The HP music matches it perfectly. It felt so magical. 🙂
Video
And here’s a video of Mrs. Diggory dust bathing in a bucket. hahahaha
Video_1
Thank you so much Katie and Russell for sharing with us today. You’re chickens are absolutely precious and well loved and we so appreciate letting us talk about them.
Do you have chickens or know someone who does? WFLS would love you featured your feathered flock!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com so you can be featured at WFLS.com, Facebook and on the air at 93.3, WFLS.
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do so. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Be sure to follow and like us!