Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Amanda for sharing some pictures of your chickens with us.
The above picture is of Rachel. She’s a Rhode island red and is very bossy.
Here is Amanda with Hamilton, her rooster. He is a very nice rooster but won’t let bossy Rachel get to him.
Say hello to Beatrice. She is very sweet and docile. She is a Polish hen.
Amanda says she has never even laid an egg in her life but she loves her anyway. I think she needs a little chicken headband to pull her feathers out of her face. haha
Chickens are the best.
