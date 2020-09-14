Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Simonie for sharing your flock today! Simonie and her family (husband Nate and two daughters) recently got into chickens while they have been at home during the stay-at-home orders.
They had been told by many friends how fun and rewarding it was to own and care for chickens. Simonie said “Boy, were they right”! Having chickens absolutely brings a lot of joy and contentment to their family. Simonie says- “While they definitely take a good amount of knowledge and work to ensure they are properly cared for….the results are happy and healthy chickens! Oh….and tasty eggs”!
One of Simonie’s favorite things about chickens is how social they are with their humans. It is not uncommon for them to follow her around the yard and to oblige all requests for photo ops!
Thank you Simonie! Your flock is beautiful and look so happy and healthy!
