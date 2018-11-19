Thank you Belinda for sharing your chicken “Baby” with us.

How cute is that picture above? Belinda’s husband was taking a break from raking leaves and Baby who never likes to get close decided to check on him to make sure he was okay. Adorable!

Belinda said she and her family are new to chicken keeping. They got their chickens from Tractor Supply during the “Buy 6, get 2 Free” when they were just 3 days old. Only 7 chickens made it. Belinda loves having chickens it’s her nightly therapy watching them.

Here’s a picture of the chickens getting some soup last week when it was really cold. One of our Golden Comets is named Spike because she has a small Spike coming from her comb . Floppy is one of the black ones because her comb is floppy. haha

I think the chickens all love their daddy. haha

Belinda said the chickens bring her so much joy. I know the feeling. 🙂 Thank you for sharing a with us.

Want to be featured with your chickens?

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!

