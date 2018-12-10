Meet My Chicken Monday

Have you heard of the Key West Chickens?
My BFF’s were in Key West last week and had to share the chickens of Key West with us. She could hear Roosters crowing the whole time she was there touring the town. They are dubbed “gypsy chickens” from the locals. She said they are running around everywhere.
She said they are quick chickens. It was hard for her to get some good pics. But she did manage to get these.
She also got me a sticker with a jungle fowl roo. 🙂
