Thank you so much to Amy for sharing her flock with us today. Amy and her family have 10 hens, 2 roos, and 2 geese.
Here’s Davey Jones. He is Amy’s favorite! He follows her around like a puppy dog.
Your chickens can be featured too!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click on the links below to see all our friends with Chickens!
American Revolution Museum Chickens
State Fair of Virginia Chickens