Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Karlina and Ryan for sharing more pictures of their chickens and a duck with us.
The picture above is Ryan with their silkie hen “Sugar”. She’s a partridge silkie. Karlina says she is the sweetest one they have and LOVES to be held!
The chicken below is a lavender Orpington named “April”. She’s a squatter. She loves to squat down when they reach for her. Karlina will ruffle her back feathers and April is very happy with that. Karlina says that April is by far the most social (with humans) chicken she has.
Obviously this one is not a chicken. He’s a call drake named “Douglas”. He’s so little and beautiful and once you catch him he’s calm when being held. He has 4 girls that all boss him around.
Thank you again to Karlina and Ryan for sharing pictures with us. All of their pets seem to be so clean, healthy and happy. 🙂
