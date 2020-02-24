Thank you Beth for sharing your sweet chicken with us today.
Let’s give a big warm welcome to Spice! She is a 5 year old English Orpington.
Spice has been a 4h project, head hen, cuddle buddy and body guard to new flock members. She’s the only hen left out of the original 8. She is one heck of a lady. Clearly, Beth adores her.
Beth thanked me for keeping our chicken friends in the spotlight. I love seeing all the different kinds of chicken breeds. Thank you for letting us all get a glimpse of your flock.
Chickens are just the best!
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured right here on my blog and on the air.
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Follow and Like us!