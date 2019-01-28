Thank you so much to Debbie for sharing her chickens with us today. That little kitten up above is thinking…”get me out of here”. Or are the chickens scared of that little baby kitten? haha Adorable!

Look at the precious little chicks out exploring with their mama.

The cat is so cute hanging out with the chickens.

The large rooster is the only chicken Debbie has named. His name is Meaty.

Your chickens can be featured here at WFLS.com and on the air at 93.3.

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!