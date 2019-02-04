Thank you to Amy for sharing some of her chickens with us today. They are all show chickens. The chicken above is Kong. His feathers are so beautiful.

Say hello to Big Bertha. She looks like a sweetie. She’s a Black Laced Silver Wyandotte chicken. So pretty and she knows it.

Rudy is a little Frizzle Serama Roo. He goes in table top shows where they are judged on how much they crow, strut , flap wings etc.

They are all so cute. 🙂

Your chickens can be featured here at WFLS.com and on the air at 93.3.

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!