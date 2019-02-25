Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Diane for sending us this picture of her Granddaughter, Milana with one of her chickens.

Milana is holding Myrtle who’s a Red Sex Link Chicken. Milana also has 2 other chickens of the same breed named Sunshine and Caroline.

So cute and precious!

