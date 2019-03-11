Thank you Tristan for sharing your chickens with us today for “Meet My Chicken Monday”. Tristan said their chickens think they are pigs. I feel mine act like that too. If they see I have grapes they are in my face trying to get to them. Chickens can be so silly. haha

Each of their kids have one chicken and named them Pippi Longfeathers, Charlotte Eva, Candy Corn, and Ginger Ale. How cute are those names?

The breed of these chickens are Red Sex Links.

