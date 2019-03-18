On Saturday, while out running errands I stopped at 360 Farm & Pet off Rt. 3 to see if there was any baby chicks. They had a bunch! There was also a lot of customers buying up all the little babies.

I’m sure all these baby chicks went to wonderful homes. Everyone buying them seemed really happy and excited.

They have so many different breeds and all the chicks look really healthy.

Your chickens can be featured here at WFLS.com and on the air at 93.3.

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!