Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much to Chelley for sharing her chicken Pearl with us today.

Pearl is a fancy polish/ameraucana mix. She’s about 2 years old. Chelley got her from a poultry swap back in August of 2018. She’s one of the smallest chickens, but the feistiest!!! hahaha

Just look at that beard!

Pearl has her sister named Maude & her new BFF is named Jane Fonda. She loves following Chelley around the yard and loves being held like a little baby. So sweet! 🙂

Pearl’s fave treats are multi-grain cheerios and fresh black berries! If you are sitting down eating outside, you be ready to share with her! Adorable!

