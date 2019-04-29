Meet My Chicken Monday

Thanks to Tyler James from the Tyler James Band for sharing his picture of him with one of his ladies. He says you can’t eat food around his chickens because they think it’s for them.

So true…chickens are little pigs. They will eat everything. haha

Last week, Randy Houser posted a picture of himself and a Rooster. And Taylor Swift has been teasing her new album with all sorts of pictures in which one included chickens!

We love your feathered babies and they can be featured too!

