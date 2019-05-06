Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Michelle for sharing another chicken with us.  She shared Pearl with us a few weeks ago.

Say hello to Lily Tomlin!  She’s a 4 month old olive egger.

Chelley said she got her to add to her colorful eggs at The Chick Inn,  and didn’t realize they’d be getting a lap chicken.  haha
Lily Tomlin loves cuddling on a bench and she loves to nestle in her hair and on her shoulder.
She follows Michelle around the yard all day long.
What a little cutie!

We love your feathered babies and they can be featured too!

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.  🙂

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook.  Like and Follow us!  🙂

