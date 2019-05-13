Meet My Chicken Monday

A couple years ago I went to the Gilmanor Swap and Sale. A few weekends ago, I went again. I didn’t plan to buy anything but I just wanted to walk around and look at all the different chickens. The swap was packed. I got there right at 8am.

Here’s some of the chickens…

Lots of baby chicks…

Baby ducks…

Peacocks…

Guinea fowl…

Goats…

There were so many animals. Lots of bunnies, baby cows and lambs. The Gilmanor swap is something to see if you’ve never been.

It’s twice a year. First Saturday in May and third Saturday in September. The next one should be September 21st. Get there early though to get a parking spot.

