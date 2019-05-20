Meet My Chicken Monday

If you’re a new listener…thank you for listening. I hope you enjoy chickens as much as I do. I love meeting chicken people. I just met Debbie last week at a docto

Have you met the Miller Flock? If not, here they are…

Buttercup- She’s the queen of the flock. She’s an easter egger. She’s 3 years old.

Grace- She is second in line. And she’s always on guard. Grace is a barn mix. I believe she’s mixed with the dominique breed. She’s BFF’s with Buttercup. They do everything together. Grace will even check on Buttercup when she’s laying an egg. She’s 3 too.

Molly- She’s 3rd in rank. She’s my favorite because she loves to be held and carried around the yard. She’s also smaller than all my girls. She’s a barn mix with easter egger because she has a little beard. She’s 3!

Pippi- She’s the youngest. She will be 2 this summer. Pippi is Buttercup’s adopted daughter. Buttercup went Broody and sat on eggs for 21 days and Pippi is one of the hatchlings. Pippi is very nervous. Doesn’t like to be touched. But if you’re able to get her she does like to be held after she’s calmed down. haha She’s also an easter egger. And she’s very pretty.

I love your feathered babies and they can be featured too!

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

