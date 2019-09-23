Meet My Chicken Monday

Okay so this isn’t a chicken. haha But that’s okay. It’s still a bird.
Say hello to Hubert! He is a Goffin Cockatoo.
Hubert was with his owner at Tractor Supply just hanging out on the shopping cart one day while I was picking up chicken feed for my ladies.
Hubert is very sweet and let me pet him. His owner said Hubert is her whole world. Adorable! She found him on Pet Finder.
