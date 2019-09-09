Last year, I finally saved up enough money and I bought my dream chicken coop for my chickens. I put my old coop up on Fbk marketplace for free and gave it to the first family who contacted me. Rachel and her husband picked up everything that went with my old coop. (Run, tarp, ladders etc.)
They spruced everything up and recently got their first chickens. Congrats to Rachel and her family. You are going to love chicken keeping.
They started with just a Roo and a Hen.
But that quickly changed and they have already added two new ladies to their flock.
Thank you Rachel for taking the old coop and making it useful again. It’s the perfect starter coop. I have so many memories with it not only because it was my first coop. But my little Pippi was hatched in one of the nesting boxes by Buttercup.
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!