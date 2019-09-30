Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you to Melissa for sharing some precious pictures with us today.
Melissa told me her family has over 50 birds which include chickens, turkeys and ducks.
Melissa’s daughter, Rosalie is a chicken whisperer. She loves them and they love her! Most of their chickens they incubated and hatched. The ducks and turkeys were incubated and hatched by Melissa’s coworker and given to her. Melissa love teaching her children the responsibilities of taking care of the birds and the rewards of getting fresh eggs. Melissa calls her kids her little farmers.
Too cute!
