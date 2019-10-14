      Weather Alert

Meet My Chicken Monday

Oct 14, 2019 @ 6:00am

Thank you so much to Chrissy for sharing some pictures of her flock with us today.

Chrissy says that she is a little obsessed with her Girls and that’s okay because so am I.

Chrissy’s favorite chicken is a Plymouth Barred Rock named Nosey Rosie.  Adorable!!!!

Here’s Nosey Rosie checking herself out as a cake ……Her Hubby surprised her for her 40th Birthday back in June.  How sweet is that?

These cakes are just amazing!  So so cute.  I love them.

Chrissy says that she could spend all day taking pics and videos of her chickens.  I feel the same way!  haha

WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!

Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com

*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do.  There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.

**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post?  Then click here to find a past post.

***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook.  Like and Follow us!

