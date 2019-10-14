Thank you so much to Chrissy for sharing some pictures of her flock with us today.
Chrissy says that she is a little obsessed with her Girls and that’s okay because so am I.
Chrissy’s favorite chicken is a Plymouth Barred Rock named Nosey Rosie. Adorable!!!!
Here’s Nosey Rosie checking herself out as a cake ……Her Hubby surprised her for her 40th Birthday back in June. How sweet is that?
These cakes are just amazing! So so cute. I love them.
Chrissy says that she could spend all day taking pics and videos of her chickens. I feel the same way! haha
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!
TAGS