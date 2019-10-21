Thank you so much to Emily for sharing her lovely feathered babies with us today for ‘Meet My Chicken Monday’. Up above is Tabitha. She’s a beautiful Rhode Island Red.
This is Barb. She’s a gorgeous White Brahma. Tabitha and Barb are from Emily’s original flock.
Emily and her husband have added 5 baby chicks to their flock this fall. How precious are they?
Emily also has two Pekin ducks names Dottie & Doodle who splash around in a kiddie pool all day. Emily works at a veterinary clinic and the ducks were brought in by someone who found them as babies dumped in the woods in a box. So sad that someone could be so heartless and do that but I’m so glad Emily took them in. They look very happy.
Emily and her husband have truly enjoyed starting their own mini homestead!
