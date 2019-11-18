Thank you so much to Ms. Russ and her 4th grade students for letting me share pictures with you today of their chickens. They hatched the chickens in their classroom and have watched the chickens grow up.
Not too long ago they all showed up with their families at the school on a Saturday and met other students from Courtland High School (my old stomping grounds) and built a chicken coop for their twelve feathered friends.
The even built a chicken run to help protect the chickens.
These chickens already look so happy in their new space.
The kids made a sign that says “The First Permanent Chicken Settlement”. How cute is that?
Chickens are just the best!!!! Don’t you agree?
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
**Have you missed a “Meet My Chicken Monday” post? Then click here to find a past post.
***Keep up with the Miller Flock (Buttercup, Grace, Molly and Pippi) on Instagram or Facebook. Like and Follow us!