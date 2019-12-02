Meet My Chicken Monday

Today’s featured chickens are the pasture raised chickens at Miller Farms in Locust Grove. They are Rhode Island Reds. These are the type of chickens my husband had in Ohio on his farm when he was a little boy.
The Miller Farms chickens enjoy fresh air, grass, and bugs. The tractor is moved every couple of days so they always have fresh grass and clean pasture. The electric fence keeps away ground predators and keeps the chickens close to their wagon which has their water, feed, and nesting boxes.
Fresh eggs are for sale in their Market for $5/dozen. Just look for the Miller Farms labeled cartons.
Miller Farms says “Eat fresh, Eat local! Let us be your farmer”!
These girls get spoiled too. Here they are with pumpkins.
Beautiful brown eggs.
So many happy chickens.
Chickens are just the best!!!! Don’t you agree?
