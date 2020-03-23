More Baby Chicks for your Meet My Chicken Monday!
I love walking into any feed store at this time of year. As soon as you walk in, you hear peeping from little baby chicks and ducks.
It’s one of the cutest sounds ever!!! Don’t you think?
These chicks were at Tractor Supply weeks ago. Chick days is going on. While I was looking at the babies there were several people getting some to take home to add to their flock.
Chickens Baby chicks are just the best!
