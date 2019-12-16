My BFF, Kristen and her husband Dave was recently in Key West on vacation. She got some pictures for us for “Meet My Chicken Monday”. They went last year too and got pictures for us.
They kept hearing chickens while they were there. When they did find chickens they were so quick it was hard to get pictures of them. Typical, silly chickens!!! haha
A mama with her baby chick.
Chickens are just the best!!!! Don’t you agree?
WFLS loves your feathered babies and they can be featured too!
Send your chicken pictures with their names and descriptions to Bonnie@WFLS.com
*If you’ve already submitted pictures of your chickens and want to send some new ones please do. There’s no limit on how many times you can be featured.
