Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Katelyn for sharing her Easter Egger Hen, Darwin with us today. My Buttercup and Pippi are both Easter Eggers just like Darwin.
Katelyn says Darwin almost didn’t make it. She hatched from a blue egg #19.
After 20 hours of working hard to hatch, she finally helped the egg come out of her shell.
On March 10th 2020 Darwin will turn 1 year! She’s so pretty!
She is a friendly and curious hen that lays beautiful green-blue egg. I think Darwin is a miracle chicken and her chicken mama saved her.
