Meet My Chicken (or Duck) Monday
Thank you Karlina for sharing your little duck with us today. Karlina has several different chickens but today wanted to feature this little cutie.
Say hello to Romeo. He’s a mandarin duck. He came from eggs that Karlina’s dad purchased on EBay because he knew she had an incubator to hatch them. Karlina never wanted Mandarins, but they just kind of fell in her lap because she wanted to hatch them for her dad.
Her Cochin bantam chickens did most of the work though. She had several broody chickens and decided to put the eggs under them because she was told these duck eggs are difficult to hatch in an incubator. She let the chickens sit on the eggs for half the incubation time, then moved to the incubator. She hand turned them several times a day and they hatched! She gave all of them to her dad but this little guy.
He is precious. The colors are amazing.
