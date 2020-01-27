Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Melissa for sharing some of your flock with us today. How cute is that chicken with a scarf? hahaha
Melissa and I go way back. We met when we were teens at our first job…Courtland Hardee’s. We’ve been friends ever since. Melissa is the one responsible for my chicken obsession. All my girls are from her farm.
This girl looks a little like my Grace. This picture is too cute. Look closely for the little babies.
You know just sitting in the backyard with your chickens. Everyone does that right?
How pretty is this one? So unique.
The comb on this chicken is amazing.
This Roo is wondering why his picture is being taken.
Silkie! So pretty.
Chickens are the best. Especially when you can hug them.
