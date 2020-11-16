Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you Cherry for letting us feature your chickens and geese today. Cherry says her chickens are all so sweet and loving.
The red chicken in the above picture is named Typhus.
The white one is named Jason.
These are silkie chickens. They are very friendly. They are great chickens for kids because of their sweetness and size.
Here’s the geese. They are named Ricky and Lucy and they love to follow you and have conversations with you.
Cherry says that she loves all of her feather babies. She has had them all since they were 3 days old. That’s awesome! Thanks again Cherry!
