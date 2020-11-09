Meet My Chicken Monday

Thank you so much today to Daniel from Stafford. He is sharing his Rooster, Forrest. He is the smallest Rooster they have. Forrest is a Bantam Buff Brahma.
He’s a handsome Roo. Just look at his feather coloring. So Vibrant!
Forrest hatched out of an incubator. When he first hatched Daniel noticed that he couldn’t walk right. They soon found out that his left leg was deformed and did not grow properly when he was in his shell. However, only having one leg does not stop Forrest at all. Forrest hops where he needs to go on his right leg and is still able to do all of the other things that the other Roosters do.
Daniel and his family are so happy to have him in our farm. I believe Forrest is happy too.
Daniel says have 30 chickens in total. 6 of them are Roosters with 4 of them all hatching when Forrest did. That always happens! haha
Thanks Daniel! We love Forrest!
